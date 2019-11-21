New Nightmare on Elm Street Pitches Reportedly Being Explored by Wes Craven’s Estate

Nearly a decade has passed since the last film in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, with the previous entry being a reboot of the original concept in 2010, though Bloody Disgusting reports that, after creator Wes Craven‘s estate having earned the rights back to the franchise, they are currently hearing pitches about how to move the series forward. The outlet also reports that their sources claim the estate isn’t only hearing pitches for movies in the franchise, but also potential TV series could that be inspired by the mythology. While details are still minimal, knowing that Freddy Krueger could return in some form at some point in the future is sure to excite fans.

Craven wrote and directed the original 1984 film, which starred Robert Englund as Krueger, a figure who was killed by neighborhood parents when it was discovered that he was torturing school children and escaped punishment due to a legal loophole. Krueger returned in the dreams of neighborhood teens, violently attacking them in their sleep, resulting in real-world fatalities. Ultimately it was Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy who was able to bring Krueger out of the dream world and into reality to defeat him.

Englund went on to reprise the role in seven sequels, while Jackie Earle Haley took on the role for the reboot. While Langenkamp only returned for two sequels, she previously revealed that she would be happy to return to the franchise in some capacity.

“I would really love to reprise Nancy in a way, because I feel that there’s more of that story to be told, certainly,” Langenkamp shared with ComicBook.com. “But I don’t know if there’s anyone out there who is as imaginative as Wes Craven, who could figure it out. I just don’t know. I don’t see enough great storylines that would incorporate Nancy in any universe. I just don’t know if that exists, but some brilliant person might be working on something. But I know the fans would love it so much, because I see them in these situations where they’re so enthusiastic.”

She added, “They’re such great fans that the horror genre just doesn’t seem to appreciate them enough. I constantly walk away with, these are people who have created a genre just out of pure love over the past 30 years. Their love of these movies has actually buoyed this genre in a way that no other genres, I think, can say that’s the reason why they’re so successful. And so, for their sake, I think, give them what they want. If this is what they want, they’re telling me they want it, then why wouldn’t you give people what they want?”

