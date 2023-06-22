Insidious: The Red Door Gets Official Rating

Insidious: The Red Door has received an official PG-13 rating for "Violence, terror, frightening images, strong language, and suggestive references." That rating is on par with the rest of the Insidious franchise (Insidious, Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious: Chapter 3, Insidious: The Last Key) which have all been rated PG-13. As always, lower production budgets and PG-13 ratings that attract the wider teenage-to-adult demographic (as opposed to just adults) has been the recipe for modest success that has sustained the Insidious franchise for over a decade.

What Is Insidious 5 About?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Insidious: The Red Door has a theatrical release date of July 7, 2023. It is 107 minutes long and will bring back franchise stars Patrick Wilson (who also directs this time), Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins, with the latter actor having grown significantly since first starring as young haunted child Dalton Lambert in Insidious (way back in 2011). In fact, The Red Door will make use of Simpkins' age, in a story that examines how Dalton begins to feel the demons and ghosts of "The Further" beginning to haunt him again, as his mind grows beyond the walls that his parents and psychic medium Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) put in place to protect him:

"[Patrick] really wanted to make it about the origin story, about the original cast, about those characters, and the effect on the family," Rose Byrne told Collider. "Then also to delve into the classic horror stuff, and all the tropes and all of the things the fans love, to give the fans what they want, too. So it was really cool to reunite with Ty [Simpkins], and that was wild revisiting that. I got a thrill out of that. It was a lot of fun."

"[Insidious: The Red Door is] something that I'm super passionate about, and there hasn't been a day since they pitched me the idea that I haven't been all in. It's been a lot of work by Scott Teems, the writer, and me," Wilson previously explained to Screen Rant. "And Leigh Whannell has helped out obviously a ton, and of course Blumhouse is a great partner. I've done a bunch of stuff with them, so I couldn't be happier to have my first experience with a very helpful and comfortable group of people that, for some reason, trust me. So, we'll see."

In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

Insidious: The Red Door will be in theaters on July 7th.