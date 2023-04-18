Insidious: The Red Door Gets First Poster

One of the most anticipated horror films of the year is the upcoming Insidious: The Red Door, marking not only the first entry into the franchise since 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, but also marking the return of stars Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne to the franchise in a decade, with the film getting a first poster. This poster is only the first reveal for the sequel this week, as a first trailer is set to be debuting this week as well, giving us some of our first official looks at the project. Insidious: The Red Door is expected to hit theaters on July 7th.

The original film explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Ty Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton's father (Wilson) was similarly targeted by a supernatural being in his childhood. The new film is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

Insidious is one of many seminal projects from filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell, who have gone on to become defining figures in the world of horror films, with another reason audiences are so excited for The Red Door being that Wilson serves as director. Byrne previously recalled the excitement surrounding the project and the experience of returning to the franchise.

(Photo: Blumhouse)

"[Wilson] really wanted to make it about the origin story, about the original cast, about those characters, and the effect on the family," Byrne recalled to Collider earlier this year. "Then also to delve into the classic horror stuff, and all the tropes and all of the things the fans love, to give the fans what they want, too. So it was really cool to reunite with Ty [Simpkins], and that was wild revisiting that. I got a thrill out of that. It was a lot of fun."

As far as whether this will kick off even more installments, Byrne added, "Look, I would say there's always room for anything, really. It's Hollywood, right? But I think it would be a question if Ty wanted to delve into it again, and Patrick and myself did too. But this was really interesting, and I'm curious to see how it's come out and to see how the fans will enjoy it."

