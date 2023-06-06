Insidious: The Red Door Gets Final Trailer

More than a decade after Insidious was unleashed in theaters, the upcoming fifth entry in the franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, is returning to where it all started by catching up on the Lambert family, with a final trailer for the upcoming film teasing the terror of what's in store for the incoming installment. The new movie sees stars Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins all returning to the franchise, which also includes Wilson stepping behind the camera to make his debut as a director in the franchise. Check out the final trailer below for Insidious: The Red Door before it hits theaters on July 7th.

While the first sequel in the franchise picked up almost immediately from where the debut movie left off, the third and fourth films in the franchise largely pivoted away from the Lamberts, though their storylines revealed various connections to the figures. Fans have understandably been hoping for years to catch up with the beloved characters, but it sounds as though the stars themselves were just as excited to return to the franchise.

"[Wilson] really wanted to make it about the origin story, about the original cast, about those characters, and the effect on the family," Byrne recalled to Collider earlier this year. "Then also to delve into the classic horror stuff, and all the tropes and all of the things the fans love, to give the fans what they want, too. So it was really cool to reunite with Ty [Simpkins], and that was wild revisiting that. I got a thrill out of that. It was a lot of fun."

Understandably, fans are wondering if this will reignite the franchise and kick off more follow-ups, to which Byrne added, "Look, I would say there's always room for anything, really. It's Hollywood, right? But I think it would be a question if Ty wanted to delve into it again, and Patrick and myself did too. But this was really interesting, and I'm curious to see how it's come out and to see how the fans will enjoy it."

The original film explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton's father (Wilson) was similarly targeted by a supernatural being in his childhood. The new film is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

Insidious: The Red Door hits theaters on July 7th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!