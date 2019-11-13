Insidious Star Teases New Sequel Moving Forward Next Year

The Insidious franchise launched in 2010, going on to become a major force at the box office over the course of four films, with star Lin Shaye thinking that a fifth film could be moving forward within a year. The series has also starred Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Leigh Whannell, though Shaye has been the most prominent performer to appear in each entry, with it being likely that she will be involved in the franchise’s future in some capacity. However, the series’ penchant for jumping forward and backward in time could complicate how Shaye’s Elise Rainier will tie into the narrative.

“I’ve heard rumblings. There’s no script as far as I know,” Shaye revealed to Daily Dead. “[With] Elise, The Last Key pretty much completed my story as a character. I’m now in The Further. There’s no more prequels. Everybody knows more about me than I knew. I kind of have an idea what the story might be about, and that I don’t feel comfortable talking about, because nothing has been brought out into the open. But as far as I’ve heard, there will be another one. And it’ll be sort of a different setup in a way, of some of the same characters from a couple of the past episodes, too.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She added, “It’s an exciting idea that I’ve heard, but I don’t have any information about it. There’s no script as far as I know yet. And there’s been no date in terms of beginning photography or anything. It’ll probably be in the next year or so, because Blumhouse is a little busy, as we all know. But I’ve got my fingers crossed there will be one more, I hope.”

While it sounds likely that Shaye would return for a follow-up film, we shouldn’t expect to see Last Key director Adam Robitel to return to the franchise.

“I’m focused mostly on trying to develop my own original stuff,” Robitel previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I had such a great time and it was a learning lesson to be working on Insidious as my second film, but I like doing original stuff. I think it was a nice stepping stone and I was so honored that James and Leigh had put my name in the hat and stuff but I think probably not. I’ll probably continue to forge my way.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Insidious franchise.

Would you like to see another chapter in the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!