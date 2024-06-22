Interview With the Vampire: Lestat is Coming in New Episode Preview

Last week's episode of AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended on a heartbreaking note when Armand (Assad Zaman) betrayed Louis (Jacob Anderson) by having sold Louis, Claudia, and Madeline out to Santiago (Ben Daniels) and the Paris coven. With the trio now captives, they are set to be put on trial for the murder of Lestat (Sam Reid), but Louis soon discovers that the victim is about to be the witness. AMC has released a new preview for this week's penultimate episode of Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire and in it, Lestat is coming for justice.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video below, Louis, Claudia, and Madeline are all on stage for the trial being held at the Theatre des Vampires when Louis becomes aware that Lestat is coming, making his grand entrance in front of the audience. It's a stunning moment — especially considering the condition the captives are in.

Sam Reid Has Teased a Major Twist in Season 2

Ahead of Season 2, Reid teased that the sophomore season of Interview With the Vampire would feature a twist that isn't in Rice's books — but one that is "really f-cking cool".

"There's a really f-cking cool twist in this season that is not in the books that I struggled with because I was like, 'This is different, and I'm not sure," Reid said. "But actually, you can justify it because when you look at the books and look at the way that they come out, and what happens in subsequent books after season one, there is a level of an unreliable element. You don't always have to know the truth, because Anne Rice never really tells you the truth. She likes to change it up a bit."

Showrunner Rolin Jones Already Knows What Book He'd Take on Next

While Interview With the Vampire has not yet officially been renewed for a third season, showrunner Rolin Jones says he already knows which of Rice's novels he'd take on next: he'd continue the story with The Vampire Lestat.

"There's no green light. I can't talk about it," Jones said, noting AMC has not yet renewed Interview With the Vampire (via Collider). "I can only talk about this: The next book I would do would be The Vampire Lestat. I have no idea who makes the decisions about why things are titled what they are. I think it's called The Vampire Lestat. That's what I think it's called, so that's what I would like to make. We're already pulling from other books. We've pulled from The Vampire Lestat. We've pulled from The Queen of the Damned. We've pulled from The Vampire Armand. We've pulled a little bit or at least some seeds from The Body Thief. There's some stuff from Prince Lestat. We've read them. We're building this things as if they're all one giant thing."

Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.