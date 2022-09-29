Interview with the Vampire Premiere Surprise Released Early on AMC+

The new Interview With the Vampire series is the latest Anne Rice adaptation and it's coming to AMC. The new show has a promising critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the series a 3.5 out of 5 and compared it to fan fiction while also adding that it has "seductive charm." If you've been impatient for the show's premiere on October 2nd, you're in luck, because the first episode has dropped early on AMC+.

"Without any spoilers: Episode One of #InterviewWithTheVampire is PHENOMENAL. The show takes these characters and gives them so much depth. The music, in Louis' words: SEDUCES you as does Jacob and Sam's performance. @Immortal_AMC I have never cried so hard to a pilot in my life," @gorrei_vc tweeted earlier today. AMC quote-tweeted the post, adding, "Surprise, you can watch the premiere episode of #InterviewWithTheVampire right now on AMC+!" You can check out the post below:

Surprise, you can watch the premiere episode of #InterviewWithTheVampire right now on AMC+! https://t.co/77PejxyVo6 — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) September 29, 2022

Interview with the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. This week, it was revealed that the show has already been renewed for a second season.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud. From the set build to production design, costumes, and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

Bass recently spoke with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con about playing Claudia.

"I would say it was like you said, she's extremely complex, but that makes it fun," Bass said. "Like, I wanted the challenge. I wanted to be able to play around with the many, many emotions that she feels because she's stuck in this 14-year-old body, her brain never develops. So, she's consistently going off feeling and she feels things so deeply. So, to be able to read this incredible script and dive into all the situations that she has to deal with was really fun."

The premiere of Interview with the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+, and it will debut on AMC on October 2nd.