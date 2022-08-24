New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia

We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.

Bass spoke with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con about playing Claudia with Bass saying that the character is extremely complex, but a lot of fun to play as well.

"I would say it was like you said, she's extremely complex, but that makes it fun," Bass said. "Like, I wanted the challenge. I wanted to be able to play around with the many, many emotions that she feels because she's stuck in this 14-year-old body, her brain never develops. So, she's consistently going off feeling and she feels things so deeply. So, to be able to read this incredible script and dive into all the situations that she has to deal with was really fun."

The upcoming series is just the latest adaptation of Rice's novel, one of the most notable being the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. However, series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said that the series is "truer to the book" than the film — despite Rice having written the film's screen play.

"We tried to stay as true to the spirit of the book as possible, but it's very much a modern interpretation," Johnson said. "In many ways, our show is truer to the book than the movie was, which is ironic because Anne Rice herself wrote the screenplay to the movie."

Johnson also said that the series, which follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he shares his life story with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) is a character driven series that will center more around a love story between Louis and Lestat.

"Interview With the Vampire is above all else a really beautiful love story,' Johnson said. "As a result, as opposed to the movie, the series is less plot-driven and more emotional, more character driven."

In addition to the focus on the series as a love story, the trailer revealed a major setting shift for the story as well. In the novel, Louis' life as a vampire starts in 1791 while the trailer reveals an early 20th century setting. Johnson has previously spoken about the responsibility of adapting the beloved novel.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said about the adaptation. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire debuts October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.