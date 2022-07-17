Interview With the Vampire Releases New Lestat Key Art

In just a few days we'll get the first full trailer for AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire at San Diego Comic-Con and as we get closer to that eagerly anticipated moment, the network continues to offer new looks at the upcoming series and its characters. Last week, that included key art featuring Bailey Bass as Claudia and on Sunday, the network revealed a new look at Sam Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt. Like the Claudia art, the image shared on social media features just the lower half of Lestat's face behind what appears to be ornate iron gates, but it's the caption that fans of Rice's novel will find most interesting: "God kills, and so shall we."

The full quote from Interview With the Vampire the novel reads "God kills, and so shall we; indiscriminately He takes the richest and the poorest, and so shall we; for no creatures under god are as we are, none so like Him as ourselves, dark angels not confined to the sinking limits of hell but wandering His earth and all its kingdoms."

AMC's Interview With the Vampire stars Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and from everything we've seen thus far, appears to be set in the early 20th century. AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved 1976 novel of the same name has taken a long path to the small screen. The book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994, but Rice didn't regain rights to the novel until 2016. There have been numerous attempts over the years to adapt her The Vampire Chronicles series, but only AMC's that progressed beyond the initial stages of development. The network officially moved forward with Interview With the Vampire in 2021.

While fans have noticed that the series' seemingly early 20th century setting is a bit of a departure from the book, series executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said that they've taken great effort to uphold Rice's storytelling legacy while also ensuring that the characters appeal to a more modern audience.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," Johnson said. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire isn't the only one of Rice's novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series' lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

In addition to Reid and Anderson, Interview With the Vampire stars Bass as child vampire Claudia, and Succession star Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview.

Interview With the Vampire is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ this fall.