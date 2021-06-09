Invasion Trailer Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Across all the streaming services out there, genre fans have a lot of content to sift through, but Apple TV+ continues to pull out all the stops when it comes to delivering audiences compelling and otherworldly storylines, with their new teaser for the upcoming series Invasion also coming with the reveal of an October 22nd release date. As the name implies, the series focuses on what happens when an alien invasion occurs on Earth, but what makes the series even more ambitious is that the series will explore all corners of the globe and the way different communities respond to the threat. Check out the teaser for Invasion above before it premieres on Apple TV+ on October 22nd.

Per press release, "Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited ten-episode science fiction drama series Invasion, from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters). The sweeping, character-driven Apple Original series, directed by Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall) and produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22nd, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

"Set across multiple continents, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider).

“Invasion is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us), and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider), who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios."

Invasion is the latest entry into Apple TV+'s more thrilling offerings, with M. Night Shyamalan's Servant being one of the service's flagship titles, whose second season premiered earlier this year and has already been renewed for a third season. Just last week, Apple TV+ premiered Lisey's Story, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, with King himself having written all episodes in the series.

Invasion premieres on Apple TV+ on October 22nd.

