The Invisible Man Gets the Perfect Twitter Emoji With Sneaky Dark Mode Reveal

To celebrate exciting events in the world of social media, Twitter often unveils unique emojis that appear when certain hashtags are posted, with the debut of the trailer for the upcoming The Invisible Man being no exception. Unlike most other films and TV shows who get their own hashtag, which feature a familiar piece of iconography being reimagined in a traditional emoji style, the hashtag #TheInvisibleMan instead earns what appears to be a blank character occupying the space next to the hashtag, seemingly in honor of the invisible figure. However, if you are using a Dark Mode feature in a browser or an app, a handprint appears.

The seeming lack of an emoji is a clever enough way to promote the film, with the embrace of the Dark Mode feature to recreate a moment in the trailer where a handprint becomes visible in the steam on a shower door really utilizes the social media platform in an effective way.

The new film is a reimagining of the classic Universal Monsters movie about a man who discovers the ability to render himself invisible yet, when he fails to discover how to become visible, embraces a life of crime and descends into madness.

In the new take on the premise, “What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

Plans for a new film featuring the Invisible Man first emerged back in 2017 when Universal Pictures announced a “Dark Universe” of reboots of the Universal Monsters. At the time, Johnny Depp was attached to play the character, though the disappointments of the first entry into the franchise, The Mummy, and its failure to impress critics or audiences resulted in all plans for the Dark Universe being delayed indefinitely. This new film is a complete departure from whatever the Dark Universe’s plans originally were for the reboot.

The Invisible Man lands in theaters on February 28, 2020.

