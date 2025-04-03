2K Giving Away Popular Game for Free 

A popular 2K game is being given away for free. In the modern era, 2K is perhaps best known for the NBA 2K series, but it is also the publisher behind BioShock, Mafia, Borderlands, PGA Tour, XCOM, Sid Meier’s Civilization, and WWE 2K. The point being, it sits on a decent war chest of IP. And right now, some can get a taste of this catalogue for free, courtesy of Prime Gaming, which comes free with an Amazon Prime subscription. That said, while the game in question is available on consoles, this offer is limited to PC. And even more specific than this, limited to GOG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the free 2K game in question, it is Mafia III, which released back in 2016. More than this though, it is actually the Definitive Edition of the game released in 2020, which packed the game together with all its DLC. This free offer obviously comes at a great time because the next game in the long-running series, Mafia: The Old Country, is set to release later this year.

A sequel to 2010’s Mafia II, which itself was a sequel to 2002’s Mafia, Mafia III released back in the day to a somewhat middling critical reception. Despite this, the game — the freshman effort from studio Hangar 13 — managed to sell seven million copies. In other words, it proved to be one of 2016’s most popular games.

“Part three of the Mafia crime saga – 1968, New Bordeaux, LA,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “After years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. When his surrogate family is wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family and blazes a path of revenge through the Mafioso responsible.”

Play video

It’s also worth noting that Mafia II: Definitive Edition is also currently free to download via Prime Gaming. The first game is not though. Meanwhile, Mafia III: Definitive Edition is free via Prime Gaming until June 30, 2025.

For more video game coverage — including all of the latest video game news, all of the latest video game rumors and leaks, and all of the latest video game deals — click here.