Invisible Man Producer Addresses Status of Possible Sequel

In 2017, the Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy was meant to kick off a shared universe of Universal Monster reboots, with that film's disappointing reception killing off that possibility. In 2020, The Invisible Man reimagined the iconic character in a way that made it a hit with both audiences and critics alike, making a follow-up seem imminent. Producer of the film Jason Blum was recently pressed about a potential sequel, with the filmmaker taking the blame for why no such project has been realized, though teased that it could be a project that takes shape if his Blumhouse Productions merges with James Wan's Atomic Monster.

"Well, it's a great question," Blum shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked why a sequel hasn't moved forward. "I think we mostly hold me accountable, but hopefully, should our dreams come true and our two companies get to work together, maybe James will help me solve that problem."

Wan added, "I'd be more than happy to."

The original version of the story focuses on a man who uncovers the secrets to becoming invisible, using these newfound abilities to commit crimes, and ultimately goes mad. In Leigh Whannell's reimagination, an optics expert (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) fakes his own death and uses a suit he developed that renders him invisible to torment his girlfriend (Elisabeth Moss) from beyond the grave. The film ends with his victim killing him and stealing his suit, leading audiences to wonder if she would then use the suit for her own purposes.

Prior to the release of The Invisible Man, Elizabeth Banks was announced as developing The Invisible Woman, though rather than being a sequel to Invisible Man, it was being billed as a screwball comedy.

Earlier this year, Moss addressed the possibility of exploring a follow-up.

"I can't really say much, but it's definitely not -- it's not necessarily in the rearview at all, but I do think that we have, with any sequel, you obviously want to make sure that you are doing the original justice," Moss shared with ComicBook.com about a potential sequel. "And so none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It's not in the rearview. How's that?"

Acknowledging the somewhat cryptic tease, Moss joked, "Like I have [producer] Jason Blum on one shoulder and Universal on the other, and I'm just like, 'Please don't be mad at me.'"

