Jason Blum Teases More Unannounced Universal Monsters Reboots From Blumhouse

The Dark Universe was far from a success for Universal, as the studios attempt to relaunch the classic monster properties as an interconnected action franchise died after just one dismal box office. The Mummy‘s bombing caused Universal to scrap the Dark Universe altogether, but Blumhouse picked up the pieces and introduced a new, much more successful strategy. Leigh Whannel’s The Invisible Man was a commercial success and critical darling, and it caused Blumhouse to look at even more Universal Monster properties going forward.

Blumhouse has several Monster movies currently in the works, including a Wolfman film from Whannell with Ryan Gosling set to star and a new Dracula project. According to studio founder and producer Jason Blum, there are even more in the works that haven’t been revealed just yet.

“We have two or three we’re developing. They’re not yet announced, so I can’t talk about them,” Blum told Collider during a recent interview. “But the status with Universal monsters is no different than it’s ever been. Universal is in charge of the Universal monsters. But we’ve come up with a few ideas that they’ve like for a few of their other ones. And hopefully, we’ll turn those into movies.”

There’s no telling what these movies are just yet, but longtime fans of the Universal Monsters certainly have some ideas. With a couple of Dracula projects currently in development (at both Universal and Blumhouse), as well as a Renfield movie, vampires are probably off the table. Invisible Woman is apparently still in the works at Universal. Quite a few Monsters are already getting movies but some key classics have yet to be featured, so they could be the candidates for these mysterious movies Blum mentioned.

Creature of the Black Lagoon seems like the biggest option on the table that hasn’t been mentioned or reported yet. There has also been little progress in the way of any Frankenstein characters lately, so they could be possibilities as well. It’s also not worth ruling out Mummy, even though the 2017 reboot is considered such a colossal failure. A smaller, more director-driven approach similar to Invisible Man could breathe a new life into Mummy, if Blumhouse could get audiences to forget about the Tom Cruise version.

