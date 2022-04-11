The Invisible Man Star Elisabeth Moss Offers Tease on Status of a Follow-Up

After years of the Universal Monsters failing to be revived in a successful or fulfilling way, Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man found a way to revive the concept with a contemporary approach, while also honoring the character’s roots, making the 2020 film a major critical success. Fans have been left wondering if we could see a continuation of that project, with star Elisabeth Moss recently noting that, while the project isn’t fully behind her, the creatives involved know the challenge of delivering a follow-up that matches the successes of the previous film. Moss can next be seen in Apple TV+’s Shining Girls, which premieres on April 29th.

“I can’t really say much, but it’s definitely not — it’s not necessarily in the rearview at all, but I do think that we have, with any sequel, you obviously want to make sure that you are doing the original justice,” Moss shared with ComicBook.com about a potential sequel. “And so none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It’s not in the rearview. How’s that?”

Acknowledging the somewhat cryptic tease, Moss joked, “Like I have [producer] Jason Blum on one shoulder and Universal on the other, and I’m just like, ‘Please don’t be mad at me.’”

Seemingly complicating the future of the franchise was that The Invisible Man was one of the last major releases to land in theaters prior to the coronavirus pandemic seeing the closure of theaters worldwide, making a major impact on its financial reception. Luckily, the actor’s remarks tease that no one involved in the project have put the film behind them.

Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist in the early 1990s whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook, Amy Brenneman as Rachel, and Jamie Bell as Harper Curtis.

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The Invisible Man series. Check out Shining Girls on Apple TV+ on April 29th.

