IT CHAPTER TWO Fans Make #PennywiseOnceHid Go Viral With Hysterical Responses

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters today and the film is expected to have record-breaking box office opening with $200 million worldwide. Fans are gearing up to see the follow-up to 2017’s It, and unsurprisingly, the film has already gotten the meme treatment. Fans have taken to Twitter to use the hashtag #PennywiseOnceHid, which places the It clown into various hilarious situations.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 67% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 86%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

Here are some samples of folks who have used #PennywiseOnceHid…

Tim Curry Returns:

Clown Fiction:

#PennywiseOnceHid An Uncomfortable Hunk Of Metal Up His Ass, 2 Years. Now…..little Georgie He gives the watch to you……Take It…. pic.twitter.com/ejBExNn0OD — HOWDY’S Roomie (@DinoWinwood) September 6, 2019

A Literal Take:

#PennywiseOnceHid inside a flaming furnace waiting to break down and dance which somehow became a meme. pic.twitter.com/SGFEhHPWza — MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) September 6, 2019

Tim Curry Strikes Back:

Real World Problems:

#PennywiseOnceHid his bank account but still was a victim of identity theft pic.twitter.com/1CueGvBCQ2 — Nadie (@TheRealNadie) September 6, 2019

Kittywise:

Crossover Event:

Bad Hygiene:

Tim Curry Forever:

Clarification:

To everyone tweeting #pennywiseoncehid, I want to tell you that Pennywise and It (The monster) are separate entities. It disguises itself as Pennywise. Please spread this knowledge, because it’s honestly annoying that people think Pennywise is the monster. — Ḩ̵̸̧̞͆͞͠҉̷̨̧͈̳̝̙̙̖̝̪̍̆͌͗ͥͯ̿̏ͩͮͪ̇̽̍ͯ̇̒̾̾̒̅͜͢͢͞͝i (@Chewygamerz) September 6, 2019

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.