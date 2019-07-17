New IT: Chapter Two Poster Released, Trailer on the Way

With all the hustle and bustle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers: Endgame, many people may be forgetting that another record-breaking saga is coming to an end this year. IT: Chapter Two is set to arrive in theaters in September, concluding the story that began in 2017’s IT, the first big-screen adaptation of Stephen King‘s classic novel. The first installment shattered box office records for Warner Bros., and the flash-forward sequel will likely do the same. In anticipation of the film’s release, as well as a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Warner Bros. has unveiled a brand new poster for IT: Chapter Two, teasing the end of the story.

The poster was revealed in a tweet from the official IT Twitter account. The text on the poster simply reads “IT ENDS,” with the subtitle “Chapter Two” at the bottom. The eyes of Pennywise are clearly the poster’s focal point, instantly grabbing your attention and doing its best to terrify anyone who looks his way.

“IT ends September 6,” reads the tweet. “Trailer TOMORROW 9AM PT. #ITMovie”

The second and final chapter of Andy Muschietti’s IT series will largely take place more than two decades after the first movie. While the child versions of the characters will still be present in flashbacks, the new movie stars older iterations of the entire cast, played by the likes of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader.

The changing up of the cast will be the most notable difference in IT: Chapter Two, but it won’t be the only one. According to star Bill Skarsgard, Pennywise will be even more terrifying this time around.

“He’s scarier and he’s angrier. There’s a couple of very brutal things in the film,” Skarsgard told EW. He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently. He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change.”

In all likelihood, IT: Chapter Two will be one of the biggest movies of the entire year, probably the 2019’s highest-grossing R-rated films. Will you be joining the crowds on opening weekend? Let us know in the comments!

IT: Chapter Two arrives in theaters on September 6th.