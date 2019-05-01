IT: Chapter Two Producer Teases Trailer Coming Imminently

Spider-Man: Far From Home is not alone; according to one of the film’s producers, fans can expect a trailer for IT Chapter Two coming along soon to help push past the all-Endgame, all-the-time mindset at the cinema just now and into the summer movie season proper. Without giving much in the way of details, producer Barbara Muschietti (who is the sister of director Andy) shared a photo of her husband along with actor Javier Botet, saying that a trailer is coming. You can check out her Instagram post below.

The film, which picks up decades after the events of IT and features older versions of the Losers Club (along with flashbacks to their younger selves, with the instantly-famous kids from the first movie reprising the roles), is expected to have a long runtime and hew somewhat closer to Stephen King’s 1986 novel than the 1990 TV adaptation. Recent reports indicate that, while it is unlikely to be released in its current form, the cut of the movie currently being worked on clocks in at almost 3 hours long.

The sequel stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Skarsgard previously noted that this changed the dynamic of the production both on and off screen.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” the actor shared with Collider. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and Andy and the kids did. They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them. It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

IT: Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6th.

