Stephen King Teases That ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Is Coming

IT: Chapter Two recently wrapped principal photography, bringing the highly-anticipated sequel that much closer to completion. Author Stephen King took to Twitter to remind audiences that the film was on its way, with his cryptic message possibly teasing we’ll get our first official look at the new film in the near future.

King’s blunt message, “IT: Chapter Two is coming,” might seem pretty obvious in its intentions, though there’s lots to speculate about.

Had this message been posted before a second film was confirmed, the message could have possibly revealed that the studio was moving forward with the follow-up film. With that film confirmed, and having wrapped filming, that’s clearly not what King is trying to say.

A more likely theory is that King was hinting that we’ll get an official look at the new film, as the only officially released asset we’ve seen is a teaser poster. Set photos have leaked which offer glimpses at the film’s cast, though we haven’t been given a look at how they look on screen together. Getting a teaser before the end of the year will surely delight fans, but even merely a photo will surely excite audiences.

One of the more unlikely theories, yet possibly the one that would excite fans the most, is that King is teasing that he’s working on a sequel to his 1986 novel, merely calling it “IT: Chapter Two” for simplicity’s sake.

Last year’s IT depicted a group of friends banding together to face real-world bullies, only to realize they’ve all also been the target of an otherworldly threat lurking their small town. The Losers’ Club bands together to face their fears, seemingly defeating their foe, only to have to reconvene 27 years later when the threat returns.

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Skarsgard previously noted that this changed the dynamic of the production both on and off screen.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” the actor shared with Collider. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and Andy and the kids did. They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them. It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

IT: Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6, 2019.

