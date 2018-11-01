‘IT: Chapter Two’ Wraps Production with New Cast Photo

Filming on IT: Chapter Two has wrapped.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays the spectacles-sporting Richie Tozier, shared a photo commemorating wrapping with co-stars Jaeden Lieberher (Bill Denbrough), Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh), Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben Hanscom), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie Kaspbrak) and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley Uris).

Director Andy Muschietti confirmed the film wrapped in an Instagram post published late Halloween night.

IT: Chapter Two follows the Losers’ Club 27 years later as they return to Derry, Maine, where they will again confront the shape-shifting creature known as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård).

A set photo captured in July showed the adult Losers, portrayed by Jessica Chastain (Beverly), James McAvoy (Bill), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), Bill Hader (Ritchie), Jay Ryan (Ben), and James Ransone (Eddie). Missing from the photo is Andy Bean, who plays the adult Stanley, who may have befallen a tragic fate in keeping with author Stephen King’s novel.

“It’s going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids,” Skarsgard told Den of Geek of the sequel. “So it’s going to be a different experience for sure. But I’m looking forward to it.”

IT grossed $700 million worldwide after its release last September, earning the number one September opening weekend and going on to become the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of all time.

In the sequel, audiences are “gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one — the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti told audiences at CinemaCon in April as reported by ComicBook.com.

“People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else… It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

IT: Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.