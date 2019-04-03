‘IT’ Monopoly and Clue Are Available Now

IT: Chapter Two, the sequel to the hit 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, is slated to hit theaters on September 6th. While you wait for the movie, you can play new versions of Monopoly and Clue that come with a terrifying Pennywise-style twist.

First up we have Monopoly: IT, which is available to pre-order right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for May. USAopoly (The OP) describes how the game works below.

“Monopoly: IT makes buying, selling, and trading places in and around Derry, Maine the key to winning this uncanny twist of “the Landlord’s Game.” Using tokens of iconic items such as an Inhaler, Paper Boat, and Bicycle, players can draw Encounters and Phenomena cards as they build Suburban Houses and Apartment Buildings on locations like Pennywise’s Cistern and the Derry Sewers.”

Clue: IT is available to pre-order here for $39.99 with shipping slated for April. The official description reads:

“Based on the hit 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures’ film, CLUE takes the classic mystery game even further into shrouded chaos as Bill Denbrough and his friends attempt to determine Pennywise’s Plan. Travel between the The House on Neibolt Street, the Synagogue, Derry Public Library, and more to identify various items used to lure the town’s youth, while avoiding Red Balloons that will end the operation before the menacing killer’s Plan can be uncovered.”

The OP has also announced that a third game based on the new IT franchise in in the works and is expected to arrive later this year. IT: Evil Below is described as “a cooperative dice and card game that challenges all members of The Loser’s Club to work together to drive Pennywise back into hibernation.”

