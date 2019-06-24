IT Movie Writer Weighs in on Possibility of Spinoff Films

Stephen King’s IT is one of his most iconic novels, in addition to being one of his longest, which has been earning fans for decades. In 2017, director Andy Muschietti delivered audiences an adaptation of the story, though the epic nature of the storyline resulted in him breaking up the narrative into two parts. While IT CHAPTER TWO will be landing in theaters this full, the rich mythology depicted in the book, in addition to the staggering success of the films, has many audiences wondering if the franchise could be opened up to include new installments set within the world. Writer of the two adaptations, Gary Dauberman, recently noted an expansion into spinoffs could happen, but it doesn’t currently seem likely.

“I’m sure there’s interest,” Dauberman admitted to Bloody Disgusting. “But I gotta say, we want to be respectful to the material of the book. I don’t think anybody’s over there, in fact I know there’s no one over there going ‘Hey, let’s definitely do this and we could tell this story of what happened at the beaver trapping camp,’ or whatever.”

Making an effective adaptation of a Stephen King story is a difficult enough task, with films rarely attempting to provide a continuation of his iconic source material. This fall’s Doctor Sleep is a sequel to The Shining, though it’s based on the actual novel King wrote that serves as a follow-up to that narrative.

The supernatural nature of IT could lend itself more effectively to expansion than some of his other works, yet Dauberman still doesn’t think the focus of the studio is to deliver a spinoff at this time.

“To answer your question I think there is room to build on the mythology of It because It has been around from the beginning of time, but I don’t know if there are any plans for it,” Dauberman added. “I was just very happy to tackle the book.”

In the story, a group of friends bands together to battle a nefarious entity that has been lurking the small town of Derry, Maine, which takes on various forms. Thinking they’ve defeated the monster, they must reconvene 27 years later when the monster has emerged from hibernation to once again terrorize the town.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

