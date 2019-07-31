IT Returning to Theaters With 8-Minute Sneak Peek of IT CHAPTER TWO

Ever since Stephen King‘s IT novel debuted, its events have been burned into the minds of its readers. With the novel being adapted into a miniseries in 1990, when the 2017 IT film debuted, many of the events felt familiar to the reader, though the adventure offered audiences some surprises. The film’s sequel, IT CHAPTER TWO, will be hitting theaters in less than two months, with the film’s marketing campaign in full effect. The anticipation is making fans want to revisit the original film, with select theaters embracing the excitement by screening the film in theaters while also offering an eight-minute preview of the upcoming sequel.

Fandango confirmed the event today, noting that fans who stick around after the credits of IT will get a sneak peek at eight minutes of footage from IT CHAPTER TWO. It is unclear if this will be footage lifted from the film or a featurette exploring the development of the sequel.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Given the familiarity of the story and how beloved both the original novel and miniseries were, delivering audiences a new interpretation of the material was considered a gamble. Luckily, that gamble paid off, as the 2017 film went on to take in more than $700 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful horror endeavors of the year.

Earlier this year, writer Gary Dauberman teased that the new film could be even more frightening than the first film. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman confirmed the sequel is “definitely bloodier than the first and it is just as scary, if not scarier. The two movies feel like a complete whole. This feels like a natural progression and extension of the first.”

You can head to Fandango’s website to find screenings in your area on August 3rd and August 6th. IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

