First Masters of the Universe Footage Revealed in New Teaser (And It’s Already Perfect)

After years of starts and stops for the franchise, the world of Masters of the Universe is finally returning to the big screen later this year, and fans have been waiting to finally get their first glimpse of the film’s talented cast. That time has finally arrived, as the first footage for Masters of the Universe has been revealed in the film’s first teaser trailer, and it’s already perfect.

The first teaser trailer gives fans their first real look at the incredible costumes, which had been rumored to be closely tethered to the classic looks from the animated series. While the runtime is brief, we do also get a group spotlight of He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela, Roboto, and Battle Cat, and you can check them all out in the trailer below.

There’s obviously even more we want to see in terms of action and set pieces, and hopefully that will happen when the full trailer arrives. Even with just this brief teaser though, the classic show vibes are clearly present, and that gives us more hope than ever that we are on the verge of something special when Masters of the Universe finally makes its big screen return.

Masters of the Universe Is On The Big Screen After Nearly 40 Years

Masters of the Universe is an iconic franchise that has found continued success in the realms of toys, comics, and TV, but one area it hasn’t found continued success is film. The original Masters of the Universe movie was released back in 1987, and instead of Galitzine and Jared Leto, it was Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella in the roles of He-Man and Skeletor.

While the franchise hasn’t returned to theaters in the years since, it wasn’t due to lack of trying. There have been numerous attempts to bring a live-action Masters of the Universe film to life, and the list of writers and directors who took a stab at getting the project to the finish line is long to say the least. At one point, John Woo was even at the helm of a MOTU movie, but none of the attempts seemed to stick for much longer than a year or two.

Things changed for the better in 2023, and while fans were hesitant to hope at first, the film is nearing the finish line, and it arrives with an absolutely stacked cast. Joining Galitzine and Leto are stars like Idris Elba (Man-At-Arms), Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Camila Mendes (Teela), Morena Baccarin (The Sorceress), Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafthor Bjornsson (Goat Man), Kojo Attah (Tri-Klops), Johannes Haukur Johannesson (Malcolm), Sasheer Zamata (Suzie), Jon Sue Zhang (Ram-Man), James Purefoy (King Randor), Charlotte Riley (Queen Marlena), James Wilkinson (Mekaneck), and Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto. It’s an all-star cast, and hopefully, all of this will result in an all-star film as well.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

