Jake Paul ‘Bird Box’ Challenge Video Pulled From YouTube

The Bird Box challenge has resulted in some interesting videos, but one from YouTuber Jake Paul might have pushed things too far.

The YouTube star recently decided to do a video based around the Bird Box challenge, which has people putting blindfolds on to recreate Netflix’s newest film. For Paul that meant trying to last with the blindfold on 24 hours and walking around town, and he almost got hit by a car in the process.

The video he posted though has now since been removed from YouTube, though we aren’t sure if he removed it or YouTube had it pulled down. If you try and watch it now you’ll get a “this video is unavailable” message, so, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if this is permanent or just a temporary thing.

almost got hit by a car peep it 👇🏼//t.co/7FOe7Q9qO3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2019

For those that didn’t watch the video, at one point Paul and his friend George decide to walk into the street, which actually happens to be a busy intersection. As they walk further one car honks and goes around them while other cars stop to let them through. Eventually, Paul’s other non-blindfolded friends get them out of the street, and they don’t’ seem fazed by the encounter, as they continue to walk down the street and cross intersections, though this time they have people guiding them.

They’re lucky no one was injured, and Netflix has also gone on record asking people not to do the Bird Box challenge for this very reason.

Jake’s brother Logan Paul is also making headlines, though in his case it involves the UFC. Paul thinks a match will happen someday, especially if UFC CEO Dana White wants to make money. Paul previously described how dedicated he would be if White would give him the all-clear.

“I think the UFC is built on a model of people watching people fight,” Paul told TMZ. “I can fight, there’s no doubt about that and I will train whatever amount of dedication I need to train to fight in the UFC. Dedicated as f***. If I get the opportunity to fight in the UFC that’s my life. For the next 6 or 8 months, whatever it is, that’s my life, that’s my focus. Look I’m not like a professional fighter, so I know I’m not going to be an idiot and pretend that I can get in the ring with someone who’s gonna rip my f****** head off.”

As for Bird Box, it is available on Netflix now.