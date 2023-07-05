Insidious Star Hoping for More Characters to Get Spinoffs That Resolve Storylines

Actor Lin Shaye returned to the Insidious franchise with the upcoming Insidious: The Red Door, and while her character Elise Rainier has been an integral component of the franchise, even Shaye admits that the series has one issue that needs to be addressed. Shaye recalled how, despite the latest film bringing back the Lambert family, she feels the franchise has abandoned some storytelling threads that involve other characters who have been haunted by figures from The Further, though also posits that it's possible the reason they haven't been explored in other spinoffs is due to a grim fate. Insidious: The Red Door is set to hit theaters on July 7th.

"It didn't bother me, but I always wondered why they ended it like that if they weren't going to continue on some other road with those same characters," Share pointed out to Screen Rant about characters absent from this latest entry. "I have no idea, it's been a finicky franchise in that way where they've set up other characters that have come through different installments that we never see again, or that storyline never goes further, so -- pardon the expression -- maybe we'll all end up in The Further. It's possible, we've really created a true universe of people, so it's sort of open-ended, totally, which is a beautiful way to create."

Before James Wan created The Conjuring universe, which has inspired multiple spin-off installments, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell. Despite the Insidious franchise starting first and this new film being the fifth entry, it hasn't expanded in quite the same way as The Conjuring.

With Shaye having appeared in all films in the series, she even expressed that she has an idea for how the franchise can be expanded.

"I actually do have an idea for a storyline," the actor expressed to ComicBook.com. "I think Elise is looking for something The Further, which I don't want to say too much about but something that we didn't know she had as a part of her family. [That thing] has been taken by the Red-faced Demon and made his own. She's now on a mission of her own to reclaim this part of her life."

At least one spinoff, Thread: An Insidious Tale, has been announced as being in development.

Insidious: The Red Door hits theaters on July 7th.

Would you like to see the series get more spinoffs? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!