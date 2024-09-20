Resident Evil 9 Rumor Leaks Release Date

A new rumor may leak the Resident Evil 9 release date. Capcom has yet to unveil the next Resident Evil game since shipping Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake, but the expectation is the next mainline installment is in the works and potentially releasing sooner rather than later. According to a new rumor, Resident Evil 9 is the most ambitious Resident Evil game from Capcom yet, however, this is said of every mainline installment every time so it's to be expected at this point.

What is less obvious is when the game is going to release. The rumor claims the game is aiming to release in the second half of 2025, which is to say sometime between June of next year and December of next year. The rumor adds it is the ambition of the game and its development that has slowed proceedings down, not issues with development, which some previous rumors have alleged.

The rumor concludes by claiming the game will be revealed in the comings weeks/months, which seems to suggest before the end of the year, though this commitment isn't explicitly made. Interestingly, this rumor comes on the back of another rumor claiming the game is going to be revealed at the rumored PlayStation State of Play happening soon. This is from a different source though.

As for the source on this release date information, it is a leaker that goes by "Ignus" on Discord. The anonymous leaker has gained some reputation after seemingly leaking accurate information in the recent past. How truly reliable the source is though, we don't know. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Resident Evil 9 coverage -- including all of the latest Resident Evil 9 news, all of the latest Resident Evil 9 rumors, and all of the latest Resident Evil 9 leaks -- click here.