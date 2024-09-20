Full FearFest 2024 Schedule of Horror Movies on AMC Released for Halloween

Here's everything airing on AMC to get you into the Halloween spirit.

By Patrick Cavanaugh

There's a number of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season as we head towards October, and there's arguably no better way than revisiting your favorite horror movies. While there are a handful of new releases landing in theaters in the coming weeks, most fans turn towards home video to get their frightening fix, and despite a variety of streaming services spreading out the thrills, it can be overwhelming to try to settle on one title. Therein lies the joy of AMC's FearFest, which takes all the pressure out of the situation to offer up days of unsettling content to send a chill down your spine.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, fans will be able to check out installments of iconic franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, as well as fan-favorite Stephen King adaptations. Additionally, a number of days will be devoted to delivering viewers marathons themed around John Carpenter, beloved sequels, and specific decades.

Scroll down to see the whole schedule for AMC's FearFest and mark your calendars for your favorite films!

Saturday, September 28th

halloween-movie-1978-michael-myers.jpg

FearFest Halloween Weekend

  • 2 p.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
  • 4 p.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
  • 6 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 8 p.m. ET: Halloween (2007)
  • 10:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)

Sunday, September 29th

FearFest Halloween Weekend continued

  • 1 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
  • 3 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
  • 5 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
  • 7 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
  • 9 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
  • 11 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
  • 1 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 3 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
  • 5 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 7 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • 9 p.m. ET: Season Premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
  • 10:11 p.m. ET: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Return

Monday, September 30th

they-live-movie-1988-john-carpenter.jpg
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
  • 6 p.m. ET: Ghost Ship
  • 8 p.m. ET: Trick 'r Treat
  • 10 p.m. ET: Thir13en Ghosts

Tuesday, October 1st

  • 6 p.m. ET: Thir13en Ghosts
  • 8 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers
  • 10 p.m. ET: House of Wax (2005)

Wednesday, October 2nd

  • 5:45 p.m. ET: Poltergeist
  • 8:15 p.m. ET: The Exorcist
  • 11 p.m. ET: Christine

Thursday, October 3rd

John Carpenter Marathon

  • 9 a.m. ET: Ghosts of Mars
  • 11 a.m. ET: Vampires
  • 1:30 p.m. ET: They Live
  • 3:30 p.m. ET: The Thing
  • 6 p.m. ET: Christine
  • 8 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 10 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
  • 12 a.m. ET: Series Premiere of Horror's Greatest

Friday, October 4th

nightmare-on-elm-street-freddy.jpg
(Photo: New Line Cinema)

AMC Celebrates Nightmare Marathon

  • 9:30 a.m. ET: Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
  • 11:30 a.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
  • 1:30 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
  • 3:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
  • 6 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
  • 8 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • 10:15 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Saturday, October 5th

Friday the 13th Marathon

  • 8 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
  • 10 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
  • 12 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
  • 2 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
  • 4 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
  • 6 p.m. ET: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
  • 8 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
  • 10 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2
  • 12 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part III
  • 2 a.m. ET: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Sunday, October 6th

final-destination-2000-poster.jpg
(Photo: New Line Cinema)

Final Destination Marathon

  • 1 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
  • 3 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
  • 5 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3
  • 7 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5
  • 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

Monday, October 7th

Halloween Marathon

  • 6 p.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
  • 8 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 10 p.m. ET: Halloween

Tuesday, October 8th

Halloween Marathon continued

  • 12 a.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
  • 2 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
  • 4 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
  • 9 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
  • 11 a.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
  • 1 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 3 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 5 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • 7 p.m. ET: Halloween (2007)
  • 9:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
  • 12 a.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Wednesday, October 9th

the-last-drive-in-joe-bob-briggs-shudder.jpg
(Photo: Shudder)

The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs Double Feature

  • 8 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
  • 10:40 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2

Thursday, October 10th

  • 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5
  • 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3
  • 12 a.m. ET: New Episode of Horror's Greatest: Horror Comedies

Friday, October 11th

  • 6 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
  • 8 p.m. ET: Ghost Ship
  • 10 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers

Saturday, October 12th

Stephen King Marathon

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: Cujo
  • 8:45 a.m. ET: Graveyard Shift
  • 10:45 a.m. ET: Children of the Corn (1984)
  • 1 p.m. ET: Carrie (1976)
  • 3:15 p.m. ET: Misery
  • 5:45 p.m. ET: Thinner
  • 7:45 p.m. ET: Carrie (2013)
  • 10 p.m. ET: Silver Bullet
  • 12 a.m. ET: Christine
  • 2 a.m. ET: Carrie (2013)

Sunday, October 13th

screen-shot-2024-06-27-at-4-58-01-pm.png
(Photo:

Child's Play (1988)

- MGM)

Fear the '80s Marathon

  • 7:45 a.m. ET: The Thing
  • 10:15 a.m. ET: Child's Play
  • 12:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2
  • 2:15 p.m. ET: Poltergeist
  • 4:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
  • 6:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

Monday, October 14th

  • 5:45 p.m. ET: Freddy vs. Jason
  • 8 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • 10 p.m. ET: Wes Craven's New Nightmare

Tuesday, October 15th

  • 5:30 p.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
  • 7:30 p.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
  • 9:45 p.m. ET: Trick 'r Treat

Wednesday, October 16th

  • 6 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers
  • 8 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 10 p.m. ET: Child's Play (2019)

Thursday, October 17th

stephen-king-christine-movie-bryan-fulller-1271476.jpg
  • 5:45 p.m. ET: Christine
  • 7:45 p.m. ET: Carrie
  • 10 p.m. ET: Thinner
  • 12 a.m. ET: New Episode of Horror's Greatest: Stephen King Adaptations

Friday, October 18th

House of Horrors Marathon

  • 9 a.m. ET: The Haunting in Connecticut
  • 11 a.m. ET: The Shining
  • 2:30 p.m. ET: Misery
  • 5 p.m. ET: The Last House on the Left
  • 7:30 p.m. ET: House of Wax (2005)
  • 10 p.m. ET: Thir13en Ghosts
  • 12 a.m. ET: Poltergeist

Saturday, October 19th

Final Destination Marathon

  • 4 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
  • 6 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5
  • 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
  • 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3

Sunday, October 20th

friday-the-13th-crystal-lake.jpg

Slasher Sunday

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
  • 8:45 a.m. ET: Candyman
  • 10:45 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
  • 12:45 p.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
  • 3 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • 5 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 7 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
  • 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

Monday, October 21st

  • 5:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • 8 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 10:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)

Tuesday, October 22nd

  • 5:30 p.m. ET: Misery
  • 8 p.m. ET: Poltergeist
  • 10:30 p.m. ET: The Exorcist

Wednesday, October 23rd

friday-the-13th-jason-voorhees-two.jpg
(Photo: Paramount Pictures)
  • 6 p.m. ET: Trick 'r Treat
  • 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
  • 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
  • 12 a.m. ET: House of Wax (2005)

Thursday, October 24th

  • 7:30 p.m. ET: Ghost Ship
  • 9:30 p.m. ET: AMC Premiere Event: The Meg
  • 12 a.m. ET: New Episode of Horror's Greatest: Giant Monsters

Friday, October 25th

Friday the 13th Marathon

  • 9 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
  • 11 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
  • 1 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
  • 3 p.m. ET: Freddy vs. Jason
  • 5:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part III
  • 7:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
  • 9:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2
  • 11:15 p.m. ET: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
  • 1:15 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
  • 3:15 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
  • 5:15 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th

Related:

Saturday, October 26th

the-thing-1982-kurt-russell-john-carpenter.jpg
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Creature Feature Marathon

  • 7:15 a.m. ET: The Mist
  • 10 a.m. ET: Gremlins
  • 12:30 p.m. ET: Christine
  • 2:30 p.m. ET: Silver Bullet
  • 4:30 p.m. ET: The Fly (1986)
  • 6:30 p.m. ET: The Thing
  • 9 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers
  • 11 p.m. ET: Child's Play
  • 1 a.m. ET: Sleepy Hollow
  • 3:30 a.m. ET: Eight Legged Freaks

Sunday, October 27th

Halloween Marathon:

  • 9 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
  • 11 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
  • 1 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
  • 3 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 5 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • 7 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

Monday, October 28th

Final Destination Marathon

  • 4 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
  • 6 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
  • 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3
  • 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5

Tuesday, October 29th

halloween-3-season-of-the-witch-pumpkin-mask.jpg
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Nightmare Marathon

  • 9 a.m. ET: Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
  • 11 a.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
  • 1 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
  • 3:15 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
  • 5:30 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
  • 7:30 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • 9:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • 11:45 p.m. ET: Freddy vs. Jason
  • 2 a.m. ET: Wes Craven's New Nightmare

Wednesday, October 30th

Halloween Marathon

  • 9 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
  • 11 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
  • 1 p.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
  • 3 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 5 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
  • 7 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • 9 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 11 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 1:30 a.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
  • 4 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Thursday, October 31st

Halloween Marathon

  • 6 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
  • 8 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
  • 10 a.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
  • 12 p.m. ET: Halloween (2007)
  • 2:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
  • 5 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • 7 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 9 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
  • 11 p.m. ET: Halloween
  • 1 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
  • 3 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

AMC's FearFest kicks off on Saturday, September 28th.

Which movies are you most excited for? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Trending Now: