Full FearFest 2024 Schedule of Horror Movies on AMC Released for Halloween

There's a number of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season as we head towards October, and there's arguably no better way than revisiting your favorite horror movies. While there are a handful of new releases landing in theaters in the coming weeks, most fans turn towards home video to get their frightening fix, and despite a variety of streaming services spreading out the thrills, it can be overwhelming to try to settle on one title. Therein lies the joy of AMC's FearFest, which takes all the pressure out of the situation to offer up days of unsettling content to send a chill down your spine.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, fans will be able to check out installments of iconic franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, as well as fan-favorite Stephen King adaptations. Additionally, a number of days will be devoted to delivering viewers marathons themed around John Carpenter, beloved sequels, and specific decades.

Scroll down to see the whole schedule for AMC's FearFest and mark your calendars for your favorite films!