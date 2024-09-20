Full FearFest 2024 Schedule of Horror Movies on AMC Released for Halloween
Here's everything airing on AMC to get you into the Halloween spirit.
There's a number of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season as we head towards October, and there's arguably no better way than revisiting your favorite horror movies. While there are a handful of new releases landing in theaters in the coming weeks, most fans turn towards home video to get their frightening fix, and despite a variety of streaming services spreading out the thrills, it can be overwhelming to try to settle on one title. Therein lies the joy of AMC's FearFest, which takes all the pressure out of the situation to offer up days of unsettling content to send a chill down your spine.
In the weeks leading up to Halloween, fans will be able to check out installments of iconic franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, as well as fan-favorite Stephen King adaptations. Additionally, a number of days will be devoted to delivering viewers marathons themed around John Carpenter, beloved sequels, and specific decades.
Scroll down to see the whole schedule for AMC's FearFest and mark your calendars for your favorite films!
Saturday, September 28th
FearFest Halloween Weekend
- 2 p.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 4 p.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 6 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 8 p.m. ET: Halloween (2007)
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
Sunday, September 29th
FearFest Halloween Weekend continued
- 1 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 3 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 5 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 7 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 9 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 11 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 1 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 3 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
- 5 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 7 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 9 p.m. ET: Season Premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
- 10:11 p.m. ET: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Return
Monday, September 30th
- 6 p.m. ET: Ghost Ship
- 8 p.m. ET: Trick 'r Treat
- 10 p.m. ET: Thir13en Ghosts
Tuesday, October 1st
- 6 p.m. ET: Thir13en Ghosts
- 8 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers
- 10 p.m. ET: House of Wax (2005)
Wednesday, October 2nd
- 5:45 p.m. ET: Poltergeist
- 8:15 p.m. ET: The Exorcist
- 11 p.m. ET: Christine
Thursday, October 3rd
John Carpenter Marathon
- 9 a.m. ET: Ghosts of Mars
- 11 a.m. ET: Vampires
- 1:30 p.m. ET: They Live
- 3:30 p.m. ET: The Thing
- 6 p.m. ET: Christine
- 8 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 10 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
- 12 a.m. ET: Series Premiere of Horror's Greatest
Friday, October 4th
AMC Celebrates Nightmare Marathon
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
- 11:30 a.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- 1:30 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- 3:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- 6 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- 8 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- 10:15 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
Saturday, October 5th
Friday the 13th Marathon
- 8 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- 10 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
- 12 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- 2 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- 4 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- 6 p.m. ET: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
- 8 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
- 10 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2
- 12 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part III
- 2 a.m. ET: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Sunday, October 6th
Final Destination Marathon
- 1 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
- 3 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
- 5 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3
- 7 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5
- 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Monday, October 7th
Halloween Marathon
- 6 p.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 8 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 10 p.m. ET: Halloween
Tuesday, October 8th
Halloween Marathon continued
- 12 a.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
- 2 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 4 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 9 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 11 a.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
- 1 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 3 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 5 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 7 p.m. ET: Halloween (2007)
- 9:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
- 12 a.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Wednesday, October 9th
The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs Double Feature
- 8 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
- 10:40 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2
Thursday, October 10th
- 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5
- 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3
- 12 a.m. ET: New Episode of Horror's Greatest: Horror Comedies
Friday, October 11th
- 6 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
- 8 p.m. ET: Ghost Ship
- 10 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers
Saturday, October 12th
Stephen King Marathon
- 6:45 a.m. ET: Cujo
- 8:45 a.m. ET: Graveyard Shift
- 10:45 a.m. ET: Children of the Corn (1984)
- 1 p.m. ET: Carrie (1976)
- 3:15 p.m. ET: Misery
- 5:45 p.m. ET: Thinner
- 7:45 p.m. ET: Carrie (2013)
- 10 p.m. ET: Silver Bullet
- 12 a.m. ET: Christine
- 2 a.m. ET: Carrie (2013)
Sunday, October 13th
Fear the '80s Marathon
- 7:45 a.m. ET: The Thing
- 10:15 a.m. ET: Child's Play
- 12:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2
- 2:15 p.m. ET: Poltergeist
- 4:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- 6:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Monday, October 14th
- 5:45 p.m. ET: Freddy vs. Jason
- 8 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 10 p.m. ET: Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Tuesday, October 15th
- 5:30 p.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- 7:30 p.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- 9:45 p.m. ET: Trick 'r Treat
Wednesday, October 16th
- 6 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers
- 8 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 10 p.m. ET: Child's Play (2019)
Thursday, October 17th
- 5:45 p.m. ET: Christine
- 7:45 p.m. ET: Carrie
- 10 p.m. ET: Thinner
- 12 a.m. ET: New Episode of Horror's Greatest: Stephen King Adaptations
Friday, October 18th
House of Horrors Marathon
- 9 a.m. ET: The Haunting in Connecticut
- 11 a.m. ET: The Shining
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Misery
- 5 p.m. ET: The Last House on the Left
- 7:30 p.m. ET: House of Wax (2005)
- 10 p.m. ET: Thir13en Ghosts
- 12 a.m. ET: Poltergeist
Saturday, October 19th
Final Destination Marathon
- 4 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
- 6 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5
- 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
- 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3
Sunday, October 20th
Slasher Sunday
- 6:45 a.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- 8:45 a.m. ET: Candyman
- 10:45 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- 12:45 p.m. ET: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- 3 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street
- 5 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 7 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
- 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Monday, October 21st
- 5:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- 8 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 10:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
Tuesday, October 22nd
- 5:30 p.m. ET: Misery
- 8 p.m. ET: Poltergeist
- 10:30 p.m. ET: The Exorcist
Wednesday, October 23rd
- 6 p.m. ET: Trick 'r Treat
- 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
- 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
- 12 a.m. ET: House of Wax (2005)
Thursday, October 24th
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Ghost Ship
- 9:30 p.m. ET: AMC Premiere Event: The Meg
- 12 a.m. ET: New Episode of Horror's Greatest: Giant Monsters
Friday, October 25th
Friday the 13th Marathon
- 9 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- 11 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- 1 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- 3 p.m. ET: Freddy vs. Jason
- 5:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part III
- 7:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th
- 9:15 p.m. ET: Friday the 13th Part 2
- 11:15 p.m. ET: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
- 1:15 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
- 3:15 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
- 5:15 a.m. ET: Friday the 13th
Saturday, October 26th
Creature Feature Marathon
- 7:15 a.m. ET: The Mist
- 10 a.m. ET: Gremlins
- 12:30 p.m. ET: Christine
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Silver Bullet
- 4:30 p.m. ET: The Fly (1986)
- 6:30 p.m. ET: The Thing
- 9 p.m. ET: Jeepers Creepers
- 11 p.m. ET: Child's Play
- 1 a.m. ET: Sleepy Hollow
- 3:30 a.m. ET: Eight Legged Freaks
Sunday, October 27th
Halloween Marathon:
- 9 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 11 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 1 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
- 3 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 5 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 7 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 9 p.m. ET: New Episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Monday, October 28th
Final Destination Marathon
- 4 p.m. ET: Final Destination 2
- 6 p.m. ET: Final Destination (2000)
- 8 p.m. ET: Final Destination 3
- 10 p.m. ET: Final Destination 5
Tuesday, October 29th
Nightmare Marathon
- 9 a.m. ET: Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
- 11 a.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- 1 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- 3:15 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- 5:30 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- 7:30 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- 9:45 p.m. ET: A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- 11:45 p.m. ET: Freddy vs. Jason
- 2 a.m. ET: Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Wednesday, October 30th
Halloween Marathon
- 9 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- 11 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 1 p.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 3 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 5 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
- 7 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 9 p.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 11 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 1:30 a.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
- 4 a.m. ET: Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Thursday, October 31st
Halloween Marathon
- 6 a.m. ET: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
- 8 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
- 10 a.m. ET: Halloween: Resurrection
- 12 p.m. ET: Halloween (2007)
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Halloween II (2009)
- 5 p.m. ET: Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- 7 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 9 p.m. ET: Halloween II (1981)
- 11 p.m. ET: Halloween
- 1 a.m. ET: Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
- 3 a.m. ET: Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers
AMC's FearFest kicks off on Saturday, September 28th.
Which movies are you most excited for? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!