Sam Raimi-Produced Horror Movie Don't Move Reveals First Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Don't Move, their upcoming horror movie from producer Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) and directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto. This marks the breakout feature for the pair, who previously collaborated on 2013's Delivery: The Beast Within and the 2022 short Sundown. They also collaborated on three episodes of 50 States of Fright, which is presumably what brought them to the attention of Raimi. In the film, which arrives on the streaming platform on October 25th, a woman is drugged with a paralytic drug and must find a way to save herself before her body shuts down.

The vibe of the trailer, which is narrated by the man who drugged her, feels of a piece with Speak No Evil, James McAvoy's new release, which centers on a couple being trapped with, and terrorized by, a seemingly-normal man who turns cruel in a moment. You can see the Don't Move trailer below.

The trailer's editing is on point, giving a sense for a variety of harrowing situations the woman will find herself in while doing little to provide context for when and how each circumstance arises. That means it teases the exciting parts of the plot without spoiling almost any of the actual story.

The film was made for a relatively small budget, having completed production just after the start of last year's SAG-AFTRA strike. Already in mid-production in Bulgaria, the movie sought and received an interim agreement to continue filming. In November of last year, Signature Entertainment (The Ice Road, Papillon) acquired the U.K./Ireland distribution rights, but it wasn't until earlier this year that Netflix stepped in to nab global distribution rights for the movie (presumably explaining why it took over a year to reach your screens).

Starring Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone), Moray Treadwell (The Witcher: Blood Origin), and Daniel Francis (Bridgerton), Schindler and Netto directed the movie from a screenplay by T.J. Cimfel and David White. Don't Move was produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions, Christian Mercuri's Capstone Studios, Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios, and Sarah Sarandos.

Per the official logline, "A grieving woman in a secluded forest encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins."

Don't Move arrives on Netflix on October 25th.