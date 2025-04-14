New Mass Effect Update Is Good News for Fans

A new Mass Effect update has some good news for fans of the BioWare and EA RPG series. As many will know, BioWare currently isn’t in a very good place. It has now shipped three flops in a row: Mass Effect Andromeda, Anthem, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Since the latest, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there has been no meaningful update on the next Mass Effect game, which was announced by the aforementioned duo back in 2020. And considering Dragon Age: The Veilguard was yet another colossal fumble, some have wondered what the future of the studio is. To this end, some have wondered if BioWare will even get a chance to steady the ship with the release of the next Mass Effect game. There’s even been speculation that BioWare, or what is left of it, will be moved onto other projects as a support studio.

There’s little reason to have any hope that BioWare can salvage its reputation and the reputation of its series it has been suffocating all relevance out of. That said, those worried that it wasn’t going to get the chance to reverse course and ship the long-awaited next installment in the once great sci-fi RPG series can rest easy.

Over on social media platform X, Michael Gamble, a project director and executive producer at BioWare, confirmed that the game is very much still in development. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update, but this is good news for fans that were worried that once the dust settled on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, EA may pull the plug on BioWare’s next project.

Of course, if BioWare is preparing to resurrect the corpse of Mass Effect just to do what it did to Dragon Age with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then perhaps this isn’t good news. It’s one thing to tarnish the reputation and ruin the future of Dragon Age, but Mass Effect? Mass Effect: Andromeda was already painful enough. That said, if there is one person left at BioWare to have confidence in, it is Michael Gamble. BioWare needs to finally learn its lessons though. If it doesn’t, then we will be having this discussion — again — in a few years, and wondering if EA is finally going to cut its losses and admit defeat.

