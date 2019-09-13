Jessica Chastain Shares IT CHAPTER TWO Meme, Catches Lindsay Lohan’s Attention

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters last weekend, and some of the horror movie’s cast has been honoring the release by sharing fun photos on social media. Jessica Chastain, who plays adult Beverly Marsh in the film, recently shared a bloody set photo, and yesterday she took it a step further with a hilarious Pennywise meme. The post caught the attention of multiple celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan.

“Not Everyone Can Pull Off Red Hair. 😅,” Chastain joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the meme shows both Chastain and Pennywise gracing the boxes of hair dye.

“Genius!!!!! 🎈,” Lohan replied. (Redhead solidarity!)

Many other people chimed in, including a couple of IT CHAPTER TWO stars:

“I don’t know he’s got something…I think I would,” James McAvoy (adult Bill Denbrough) wrote.

“Staawwwp 😂,” Isaiah Mustafa (adult Mike Hanlon) added.

Many other celebrities replied, too:

“LOVE THIS! ❤️❤️❤️,” Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara wrote.

“This is the best,” Parks and Rec alum, Adam Scott, wrote.

“Hahah ❤️,” The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus added.

“Ha ha 😂,” Westworld‘s Thandie Newton replied.

“I need winter fire in a bottle please, thank you,” The Gifted‘s Elena Satine joked.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 80%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.