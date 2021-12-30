Shudder’s Joe Bob Ruins Christmas Special Raises More than $150,000 for Charity

Earlier this month, Shudder’s Joe Bob Ruins Christmas not only offered horror fans the opportunity to celebrate some genre classics in real-time on the streaming service, but the event also ended up raising more than $150,000 for four different charities, thanks not only to donations but also to auctions featuring rare and unique collectibles. Watching hosts Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl offer their signature banter and insight into the films screened was more than enough reason to tune in, though horror fans fully embraced the spirit of the holidays to raise a total of $156,906.25 for the chosen charities. Joe Bob Ruins Christmas is currently available On Demand through Shudder.

Per press release, “In what has become an annual holiday tradition, iconic horror host andforemost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs presented a double feature,just in time for Christmas. This year, Joe Bob gave Darcy the Mail Girl the gift of screening one of her favorite films, Ice Cream Man, and Darcyreturned the favor by choosing Gator Bait for Joe Bob. (Beverly Sebastian,producer and screenwriter of Gator Bait, is the CEO of the NationalGreyhound Foundation.)

“But the true star of the show was the charity auction of one-of-a-kind propsfrom The Last Drive-In and personal memorabilia from Joe Bob’s 35-yearcareer. For the first time, viewers were also able to participate in a telethonand order special, limited-time Joe Bob Ruins Christmas items from Fright-Rags, with all proceeds split amongst the above charities.”

Briggs said of the event, “Once again the Last Drive-In family hasgone above and beyond to make the world better for people that needhelp and animals that need homes. Of all the shows Shudder has enabledus to do, this one is the most gratifying.”

The funds were equally split among the following charities:

First Book – https://firstbook.org/

Appalachia Service Project – https://asphome.org/

National Greyhound Foundation – https://www.4greyhounds.org/about us/

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence – https://ncadv.org

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs was renewed for a Season 4, though it does not yet have a release date. More holiday-themed specials are also expected to be one the way.

