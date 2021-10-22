Shudder Hosting The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead With Greg Nicotero

In the years since Joe Bob Briggs returned to the world of horror hosting with The Last Drive-In on Shudder, Briggs has focused on delivering audiences his signature wit and wisdom while showcasing beloved and obscure horror films from over the decades, with the arrival of Halloween bringing with it an exciting event for zombie fans. Rather than spotlighting films, Briggs will be hosting The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead, in which he will be screening the first two episodes of the AMC series from the very first season, with Executive Producer and Special Effects Make-up Supervisor/Designer Greg Nicotero offering his own insight into how the series came to life. The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead will air live on ShudderTV on Friday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET and also On Demand on AMC+.

The event is described, “Join iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs and special guest, The Walking Dead Executive Producer and Special Effects Make-up Supervisor/Designer, Greg Nicotero, as they watch the first two episodes of The Walking Dead Season 1 and talk about the introduction and evolution of walkers, as well as iconic walkers from the series. Fans are invited to join a live watch premiere night at 9 p.m. ET via the Shudder TV feed and on demand on AMC+, using the hashtags #TheLastDriveIn and #TheWalkingDead.”

This isn’t even close to Nicotero’s first partnership with Shudder, as he’s also the showrunner of the streaming service’s Creepshow TV series, which is adapted from the 1982 film of the same name from director George A. Romero and Stephen King.

Season 3 of Creepshow is currently debuting on Shudder.

“For season three the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different,” Nicotero shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty (Cundieff) direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did season two that came back.”

He continued, “There’s one episode called Queen Bee that’s in the pilot, that’s in the first episode. It was written by Erik Sandoval and Michael Rousselet. And it’s sort of a Beyoncé type story. ‘What if all the people that admired this singer, they were being controlled by her because she was an alien?’ It’s kind of that sort of fun scenario…In the ‘Skeletons’ episode that we were talking about James Remar stars in that, and it’s a movie lovers bonanza.”

Check out The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead on ShudderTV and AMC+ on Friday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET.

