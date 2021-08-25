John Carpenter's Tales for a Halloween Night Next Installment Details Revealed

✖

Filmmaker John Carpenter has been delivering audiences terrifying tales for decades, with recent years seeing him exploring creative opportunities outside the world of horror films, which includes curating his comic book series John Carpenter's Tales for a Halloween Night. The "Master of Horror" is back with a new set of spooky tales, with the latest volume of stories set to hit shelves on October 5th. Keeping in the tradition of previous volumes, this new installment brings together some of the most compelling and ambitious storytellers in horror. Learn more about the next installment in John Carpenter's Tales for a Halloween Night below before it hits shelves on October 5th.

Storm King Comics describes the new installment, "From the mind of John Carpenter, the man who brought you the classic horror film Halloween and all of the scares beyond, and the heart of writer, editor, producer Sandy King, comes a baker’s dozen of twisted tales of terror, tricks, and treats. In volume 7 of the award-winning graphic novel series, Carpenter and King bring together the best storytellers from movies, novels, and comics for another spine-tingling collection of stories that will haunt you. Each story is a standalone surprise that captures the essence of the best night of the year. We dare you to read it all the way to the end. If you get too scared, remember, it's only a comic. It's only a comic... or is it? Happy Halloween."

Features creators John Carpenter, Sandy King, Jaime Carrillo, Elena Carrillo, Kealan Patrick Burke, Damien Worm, Neo Edmund, Jan Duursema, Nick Percival, David J. Schow, Gustavo Vazquez, Alec Worley, Ben Willsher, Amanda Deibert, Cat Staggs, Mike Sizemore, Dave Kennedy, Duane Swierczynski, Andrea Mutti, Anthony Burch, Sean Sobczak, Andy Price, Tim Bradstreet, and many more.

(Photo: Storm King Comics)

Recent years have seen added excitement around the Tales for a Halloween Night series, thanks to Carpenter and partner Sandy King Carpenter collaborating to adapt the concept into a TV series. The project was being developed with SYFY at one point, though Carpenter confirmed in 2019 that this iteration of the project wouldn't be moving forward.

When asked by ComicBook.com if the Tales for a Halloween Night TV series had completely stagnated, Carpenter admitted, "Oh no, it's alive at Paramount now."

Since that update, no further details about the TV series have officially been revealed.

John Carpenter's Tales for a Halloween Night Volume 7 hits shelves on October 5th.

