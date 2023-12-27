Another Jordan Peele Project Loses 2024 Release Date

Earlier this month, news emerged that Jordan Peele's fourth directorial effort, which doesn't currently have a title or any confirmed plot details, had been pulled from its release date of December 25, 2024, and this week sees the confirmation that a project he would be producing through his Monkeypaw Productions has also lost its release date. That untitled project was set to be released in September, with Deadline confirming that neither project was cancelled but were both pulled from Universal Pictures' release schedule in relation to the writers' and actors' strikes from this year causing some production hiccups.

Universal denied offering any substantial details about either project, and with Peele's Nope having only just landed in theaters in 2022, Peele himself has denied offering any insight into what fans can expect from his fourth feature. Given that Monkeypaw has offered audiences not only Peele's directorial efforts, but also Candyman, Keanu, and BlacKkKlansman, it's anyone's guess as to what the delayed project could have been.

One Monkeypaw project that has been in the works for years and could have potentially been attached to that release date is a reboot of the Wes Craven classic The People Under the Stairs. Back in November, with the writers' strike having been resolved, it was confirmed that Doom Patrol and Night Sky writer Ezra Claytan Daniels had been tapped to write the script, so had such a hire been done earlier in the year, it could have allowed for that reboot to land in theaters next September.

The original People Under the Stairs is a staple of '90s horror, as it blended together bizarre themes of kidnapping, child imprisonment, and gentrification. Much like he did as a producer on 2021's Candyman, fans are particularly excited to see how the filmmaker will help revive People Under the Stairs and reinvent the concept in thrilling new ways.

"I think, unfortunately, I'm going to have to leave you guessing. I do love your site and I'm dying to give you guys whatever scoops I can," producer Win Rosenfeld shared with ComicBook.com when asked for an update on the film back in 2021. "I can't give you that one, but just to say, we're approaching it with the same reverence and love that we approach the original Candyman with and how that will express itself, I think, may be different."

