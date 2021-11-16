People Under the Stairs Reboot Producer Hints at What to Expect From New Film

Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions proved they could make compelling, terrifying, and original features with projects like Get Out and Us, while earlier this year, Monkeypaw also proved they could effectively revive iconic properties in ways that honored their source material while also paving a new path forward with Candyman. Continuing this trend of rebooting famous and frightening stories, Peele and Monkey president Win Rosenfeld will be producing a new take on Wes Craven’s 1991 film The People Under the Stairs, with Rosenfeld keeping a tight lid on their approach to the story, though noted it is being approached with the same appreciation of the original as the appreciation they had for the original Candyman when they began developing that new film. Candyman is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

“I think, unfortunately, I’m going to have to leave you guessing. I do love your site and I’m dying to give you guys whatever scoops I can,” Rosenfeld shared with ComicBook.com when asked for an update on the film. “I can’t give you that one, but just to say, we’re approaching it with the same reverence and love that we approach the original Candyman with and how that will express itself, I think, may be different.”

While it was reported last year that Rosenfeld and Peele were both serving as producers on the new People Under the Stairs, no details have been confirmed about whether they would also be writing it, as they did with Candyman, or what other filmmakers could potentially be attached to the project.

What will surely excite fans about this new film, and also ignite curiosity, is that while the Candyman series features a blend of both abject horror as well as societal fears, People Under the Stairs is a much more outlandish and satirical narrative, which still features themes of gentrification.

The original film sees a young boy and two adult thieves attempting to break into a couple’s home in order to steal their rare coin collection, who also happen to be the landlords that evicted the young boy and his family from their home. Once inside the home, an unexpected tale of kidnapping, inbreeding, and cannibalism unfolds, while also commenting on capitalism and class warfare.

Stay tuned for details on the new The People Under the Stairs.

