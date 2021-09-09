R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond Gets Poster From Disney+

Author R.L. Stine has been frightening audiences for years with a variety of different terrifying tales, with fans of his work elated to learn that the all-new Disney+ series Just Beyond will be debuting next month, as the series has just earned an all-new poster. While photos from the series have previously been revealed, this new poster serves as a tease of the compelling and otherworldy elements that the series aims to embrace, delivering an even better idea of the ambitious concepts and creations it will be featuring. Check out the new poster for Just Beyond below before it premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.

The new series, based on the Just Beyond comic book series, comes from writer Seth Grahame-Smith, who previously shared his excitement about how the concept appealed to him.

“I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents,” Grahame-Smith said in a statement last year when the project was announced. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

Stine himself is equally as excited by the opportunities that this concept presented him.

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” Stine added in the statement. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

The series stars Christine Ko (Dave), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha), Sally Pressman (Good Girls), Cedric Joe (Women of the Movement), Riki Lindhome (Another Period), Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8), Gabriel Bateman (The Mosquito Coast), Cyrus Arnold (8-BIT Christmas), Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of the Shadows), Jack Gore (Things Heard and Seen), newcomer Logan Gray, Elisha Henig (Ramy), Rachel Marsh (NCIS: Los Angeles), Jy Prishkulnik (Escala), Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Izabela Vidovic (Wonder).

All episodes of Just Beyond premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.

