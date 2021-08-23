R.L. Stine's Just Beyond Series on Disney+ Gets First Photos

✖

The works of R.L. Stine have scared and delighted generations of children, and have also spawned a fair number of adaptations along the way. The latest among them is set to be Just Beyond, an anthology series based on the Stine-penned comic book series of the same name. Before the eight-episode series' makes its debut this fall, Disney+ has released a series of photos showcasing exactly what's in store. The photos not only provide a look at the series' ensemble cast, but one confirms that Stine and the Goosebumps franchise exist in-universe, which is interesting in and of itself.

Just Beyond tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts, and parallel universes. Mckenna Grace and Lexi Underwood will lead their respective-stand-alone episodes, both of which will be directed by The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb.

Just Beyond is executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions. David Walpert and Webb also serve as executive producers alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is a co-executive producer. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television studios, produces the series.

"I grew up watching Twilight Zone reruns and the original Amazing Stories with my parents," Graeme-Smith said when the series was announced. "I've always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn't be more excited to be working with both of them."

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” Stine shared. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I'm thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing Just Beyond for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I'm so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

Just Beyond is expected to debut this fall exclusively on Disney+.