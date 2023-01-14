Kate Bush Trends After Caroline Polachek's Viral Post Defending Singer

Singer Caroline Polachek had some words in support of Kate Bush and Twitter users love her post. On the social media platform, the "Bunny Is A Rider" singer addressed the claims that she is this generation's version of the pop star. (If you want an idea of how widespread that comment is, go ahead and check out her Wikipedia page where the statement is literally tin the first line!) Well, in her estimation, no one is touching the "Running Up That Hill" singer in this generation and she's happy to be the "Caroline Polachek of this era." Of course, such a stance would absolutely appeal to the users of the site. Directness and honesty powers some of the most popular posts on the entire platform. Check out her explanation for yourself down below!

"while I realize it's a huge compliment, i'm endlessly fucking annoyed by being told i'm "this generation's Kate Bush". SHE is our generation's Kate Bush, she is an active artist who's topping the charts, and is irreplaceable," she clarified. "I, meanwhile, am this generation's Caroline Polachek."

"Running Up That Hill"'s Meteoric Rise

It's been a strange 12 months for the beloved singer. Season 4 of Stranger Things introduced Bush to so many new fans. (One of the most recent examples of streaming habits actively influencing both the Billboard Hot 100 and other metrics.) In fact, 30 years after the song's debut, the artist got millions of dollars in royalties from all the increased radio airplay. In an interview midway through 2022, Bush described waking up one day to the unending Zoomer adulation and how that changed her day-to-day routine.

"It's just extraordinary. I mean, it's such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I never imagined that it would be anything like this," Bush told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour. "It's so exciting. It's quite shocking really, isn't it? The whole world's gone mad ... What's really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience who in a lot of cases haven't heard of me, and I love that. The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it's very special."

