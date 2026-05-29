The Backrooms Creator Got His Start Working on Attack on Titan Films

The Backrooms is the latest horror movie to create its story using the creepier side of the internet, recreating a YouTube trend that implemented the use of “liminal spaces” to create a creepy campfire tale. Garnering over $10 million USD for its preview night in theaters, the creator of The Backrooms and director of the new film, Kane Parsons, is looking at a big payday. Shockingly enough, Parsons dipped his toes into the anime world before bringing his twisted tale to the screen, and you can check out his wild way of recreating Attack on Titan right this minute.

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In 2021, Kane Parsons created six distinct videos that recreated several events from Attack on Titan’s history. From recreating the ending of the franchise to “The Rumbling” to “The Paths,” Parsons injects a new level of horror into the story of Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment. The director’s approach, who, as we speak, is only twenty years old, is to portray the events of Hajime Isayama’s story as “historical recreations” by implementing CG animation with Titan designs. This makes for quite the startling effect and adds another layer of horror to the series that is well known for its horrific events. You can check out Parsons’ recreation of “The Rumbling” below to get a better idea of what the horror director first sank his teeth into.

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The Backrooms’ Rumbling

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Attack on Titan isn’t technically considered a “horror series,” though much like Jujutsu Kaisen and Yu Yu Hakusho, the series implements terrifying aspects to help drive home its story. Arguably, the series can be more spine-chilling than stories born from the brain of horror master Junji Ito, as, for example, The Rumbling was responsible for the deaths of over eighty percent of the world’s population. The genocidal event alone doesn’t even take into account the outright horror of the Titans themselves, who are often portrayed as naked, smiling abominations that want nothing more than to chow down on human flesh. It makes sense that Parsons would be drawn to this series, as he clearly has an affinity for creepy scenarios and skin-crawling events.

As of the writing of this article, a Backrooms anime has not been confirmed, though there are certainly some series that can elicit a similar response. Properties such as Paranoia Agent, Perfect Blue, and Uzumaki create scenarios that might be difficult for viewers to wrap their heads around in the face of sheer terror. Ultimately, horror in anime isn’t nearly as prevalent as the likes of battle anime and romantic comedies, though the skyrocketing popularity of the genre might help make this a thing of the past. For example, Junji Ito has another anime adaptation in the works titled Crimson, which will be another anthology series adapting some of his creepiest tales. Fingers crossed that we see more horror anime as North American films like Backrooms and Obsession tear up the charts.

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