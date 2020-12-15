Kevin Smith Getting His Own Victim Card In Oh, The Horror Game

✖

With everyone living in isolation for nine months, it's no surprise at this point that many of us are hard up for a new, fun party game -- and that's where a new entry, Oh, the Horror! -- comes in. With influence from a handful of horror legends, Oh, the Horror! is a card-based, adults-only game where anything can happen...and death is always right around the corner. According to the developers, it was Nate Stevenson (formerly of Halloween Horror Nights) who had the idea for a horror-based card game rolling around in his head for quite some time. Unfortunately, he never had the time to pursue it as his work schedule was too demanding and Oh, the Horror! was looking to be nothing more than a back-of-the-mind passion project.

Now, it seems Kevin Smith -- a hardcore film fan and geek icon who himself has appeared in a few horror movies, including a cameo in Scream 3 -- is getting his own card in the game. So, like so many angry nerds talked about doing when Cop Out came out, you can kill the Clerks and Jersey Girl director (in the game only).

Stevenson developed the game with fellow Halloween Horror nights vet Patrick Braillard (also formerly o Halloween Horror Nights), and Jacob McAllister, after all three found themselves victims of layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They are currently crowdfunding the game on Kickstarter.

Per their official story, Patrick had been actively involved in other haunted attractions, while Jacob was fresh out of designing artwork for Disney's official Jungle Cruise Adventure Game. With his layoff giving him the time to explore the idea in depth, Nate quickly pitched the game to Patrick. Already well-weathered creative teammates, the two were kicking ideas back and forth within minutes. Jacob was the natural choice to illustrate for the team and was brought on board very soon after. As the team collaborated and created together, the project took on a life of its own and has grown into a horribly hilarious monster.

You can see Smith talking up the game in a video at the Kickstarter page. Oh, the Horror! has just over two weeks left to reach its $15,000 funding goal -- and it has already passed $10,000 on the crowdfunding platform.

For his part, Smith continues development on Twilight of the Mallrats while appearing in or producing numerous podcasts for his Smodcast network.