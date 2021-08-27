Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka Starring in "Audio Movie" Treat

✖

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka is heading into a new medium, lending her vocal performance to the upcoming "audio movie" Treat from Cadence13, per Variety. This is only the latest project in the growing trend of audio dramas that have been drawing top-tier talent, pivoting away from being an unscripted podcast that is released in installments, as Treat is expected to be a feature-length experience that debuts all at once. Treat is currently in production with further cast announcements set to be unveiled in the near future, with Treat slated for an October 25th release.

Variety describes that Treat will explore "a seemingly perfect American town whose residents make a deal with a mysterious outsider possessing supernatural powers to help it recover from social turmoil. When the town falls behind on its payments, a trio of teenagers — led by Allie West (Shipka) — must unlock the secret of his powers. Additional casting for “Treat” will be announced in the coming weeks."

“I’m thrilled to be playing Allie — she’s a strong-willed, complex young girl with a true weight on her shoulders: She has to be the adult in her family, but she’s still just a teenager coming of age, and being able to play her and navigate her world is really fulfilling,” Shipka shared in a statement. “Treat is a one-of-a-kind thrilling audio movie and story, and I’m so excited to be part of this experience with C13Features.”

While fans might have first become familiar with her during her time on Mad Men, it was Netflix's darker and more disturbing take on Sabrina that earned Shipka a passionate following. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ran for four seasons, culminating with the titular witch making a fatal sacrifice to save the world, though that might not be the end of her adventures.

Revealed earlier this year, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is continuing the character's exploits in two comic series. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 will be released on October 13th, continuing the storyline that was left off in the last issue of the series, which hit shelves in August of 2017. Additionally, the new series The Occult World of Sabrina, also written by Aguirre-Sacasa, will pick up where the Netflix series left off.

Stay tuned for details on Treat before it debuts on October 25th.

