Killer Klowns From Outer Space Return in New Short for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights event has confirmed this week that the Killer Klowns From Outer Space will return to their Hollywood event, and they've announced they're back with a great short film. This marks the second time that the cult horror movie from Chiodo brothers has been present at the Los Angeles attraction, having previously appeared during the 2019 event among their many haunted "mazes." You can check out the new Killer Klowns-themed ad for Halloween Horror nights below along with new details on this year's version of the maze based on the film.

Universal's official website describes this year's Killer Klowns attraction as follows: "If ever there's a reason why people are afraid of clowns, this is it. The Killer Klowns from Outer Space have landed. And the joke's on you if you let you and your scream squad end up as gooey, out of this world snacks in the Klowns' cotton candy cocoons. These Killer Klowns won't have you screaming with laughter – just screaming."

The Killer Klowns join a stacked roster of mazes for this year's event in Hollywood which also includes: Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, an epic battle between The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy; Halloween, an adaptation of John Carpenter's classic 1978 horror film; The Horrors of Blumhouse, bringing together the most terrifying moments of Freaky and The Black Phone; The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a surreal living nightmare from The Weeknd's After Hours videos; La Llorona: The Weeping Woman, the tale of the woman who drowned her children and then herself; Scarecrow: The Reaping, an abandoned Depression-era farm where scarecrows are avenging the ravaged land; and Universal Horror Hotel, a1920s Hollywood hotel, once the hunting ground of its infamous serial killer owner, has been turned into a modern-day haunted hotel.

Fans of the 1988 horror film have frequently longed for a sequel, and one almost got made a few years ago. "There was a deal… MGM controls the rights… and they went to SYFY," director Stephen Chiodo previously shared with the Slasher Radio podcast. "They did Critters, and you saw what that turned out to be like. But they wanted to do Klowns for like two million [dollars]. And we don't want to do that… we did it for two million back in the '80s. So we didn't want to do it. And even MGM didn't want to do it… they said it was a more valuable property than just signing off for that little money."

In the time since then, MGM and all its properties have been purchased by Amazon. Perhaps it can only be a matter of time before the streamer does something with Jump, Shorty, and Rudy, right?