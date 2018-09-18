‘Killer Klowns From Outer Space’ Creators Tease Something “Absolutely” Happening in Franchise’s Future

The absurd blend of humor and horror found in Killer Klowns from Outer Space has developed the film a passionate following, with fans hoping to see a continuation of the narrative in some capacity. During a recent convention appearance, creators the Chiodo Brothers tease that there is a revived interest in the property which could lead to delivering fans the continued adventures of the film.

“I used to say don’t hold your breath, but things have been happening right now… I would say you can hold your breath now,” the filmmakers shared at Son of Monsterpalooza. “The success of IT recently has kind of educated some of the people in the industry that… clowns are cool, clowns are scary… they’re looking at horror properties now more seriously than ever. I can say, something will be happening with Killer Klowns from Outer Space in the near future. Absolutely.”

In the original 1988 film, “When teenagers Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder) see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage.”

It’s unclear if the filmmakers’ comments imply what form a follow-up story would take, though they have long discussed their desires to make the adventures continue for multiple films.

“We’ve been working on a sequel since the day after we made [Killer Klowns from Outer Space]. I mean we have tons of ideas on different directions we can take it,” Stephen Chiodo shared with The Odd Podcast in 2016. “There’s been a lot of legal issues, a lot of financial difficulties. We’ve had deals people presented us with that we weren’t really interested in. There is something that’s going to happen. We are currently working on something. But it doesn’t mean that it’s coming out next week.”

He added, “We’ve got this great idea. Sort of like a trilogy in four parts, with the original film being the first, and then we have an idea for a trilogy that would just be a long-ranging series that follows new characters as they battle Klowns, but then we also see Mike Tobacco pop up. And then we see Debbie Stone. And then we see Dave the cop. We’ve got it all written out. It’s a fantastic concept.”

As another indicator of the film’s popularity, fans can head to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando to enjoy an experience featuring the characters from the film.

Stay tuned for details about the future of the Killer Klowns from Outer Space franchise.

