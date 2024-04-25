Kim Kardashian Says She Can't Watch American Horror Story: Delicate

American Horror Story: Delicate wraps up its season Wednesday night on FX, but while fans of the horror anthology series are eager to see what happens to Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) and find out exactly what is going on with the mysterious and possibly sinister figures involved in her pregnancy, there's one person who will not be tuning in to see how it all ends — series star Kim Kardashian. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian revealed that the clip aired during the show was the first time she's seen the season as she "can't" watch it herself.

"That's the first time I've seen it," Kardashian said after the clip aired. "It's so funny, I can't watch it back. I get so nervous."

Kardashian went on to explain that she is able to watch her own show, referring to her family's reality series, The Kardashians, but not American Horror Story.

"I get so nervous. It's such a weird feeling," she said.

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

American Horror Story: Delicate is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood."

In addition to Kardashian, the season stars Emma Roberts, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, and Odessa A'zion. Valentine previously described the story of Delicate Condition as being a "horror novel" about pregnancy.

"It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons," she said.

What is the Season Finale of American Horror Story: Delicate About?

The season finale of American Horror Story: Delicate, will air on Wednesday, April 24th and is titled "The Auteur". Here is how FX describes the episode: "Her choices have unknowingly led to deadly consequences, but Anna can still have it all – for a price. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by John J. Gray."

American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays on FX.