Peek Inside the Knock at the Cabin With a New Featurette

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has taken some vacations from the world of horror throughout his career, but between films like Split, Glass, and Old, as well as his TV series Servant, the storyteller is back in full force, which includes the upcoming film Knock at the Cabin. A new featurette for the film dives into how the project came to life and peels back the layers of the nightmarish scenario, shedding new insight into what makes Shyamalan such a compelling filmmaker in the genre world. Check out the featurette for Knock at the Cabin below before the film hits theaters on February 3rd.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox.

The filmmaker previously detailed what drew him to the project.

"I'm drawn to things that take genres and bend them in new ways, or change genres from what you thought you were watching," Shyamalan shared with Total Film last month. "The architectural twist is part of the fun of it. And as I'm morphing genres, I have to move up into more high-octane genres. If you cadence down, even if you do it really well, it has a certain reducing-of-stakes quality that the audience feels."

Knock at the Cabin hits theaters on February 3rd.

