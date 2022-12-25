M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Trailer 2 Released

Dave Bautista leads a creepy cult-like group in the second trailer for Knock at the Cabin. The apocalypse is on the way in the M. Night Shyamalan-directed film which serves as a follow-up to Old. Only the sacrifice of a group of people locked hostage in a cabin can prevent the end of the world from happening. Will they choose one of their own to die, or fight back for their very lives? Thankfully, the newest Knock at the Cabin trailer offers up some enticing scenes teasing what's to come, and eager viewers can see the film for themselves when it opens in theaters on February 3, 2023.

"I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I've ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin," Shyamalan previously told ComicBook. "I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it."

The Split and Glass filmmaker added of Cabin: "It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you're seeing from me now, especially with [Apple TV+ series] Servant, this contained and gigantic event that's occurring."

What Is Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan?

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass) and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Knock at the Cabin releases in theaters on February 3, 2023