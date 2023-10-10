The Last Voyage of the Demeter Home Video Release Includes Alternate Opening and Deleted Scenes

Filmmaker André Øvredal aimed to reimagine the age-old story of Dracula earlier this year with The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which specifically adapted one chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula, with Bloody Disgusting confirming that the film's home video release will offer plenty for fans to sink their teeth into. The outlet detailed that, in addition to coming with a number of behind-the-scenes featurettes, the home video release will also include an alternate opening and deleted scenes that expand on the theatrically released narrative in frightening new ways. The Last Voyage of the Demeter lands on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on October 17th.

Special features on the home video release of The Last Voyage of the Demeter are as follows:

Alternate Opening – Commentary available with Director André Øvredal and Producer Bradley J. Fischer

Deleted Scenes – Commentary available with Director André Øvredal and Producer Bradley J. Fischer

Clemens Picking up a Stone in Varna





Bosphorus and Constantinople





Clemens Following Huck's Blood Trail





Clemens and Anna Talk on Deck





Crew Discuss Where the Beast Is Hiding





Finding the Corpses in the Crate





Wojchek Finds the Captain





Clemens Visits His Father's Grave

From the Pits of Hell: Dracula Reimagined – Learn how the creative team behind The Last Voyage of the Demeter conjured a new nightmare.

Evil Is Aboard: The Making of The Last Voyage of the Demeter - Set sail for an exclusive journey inside the making of the movie with the filmmakers and cast.

Dracula & the Digital Age – Visual effects supervisor Brad Parker leads a detailed look at the imaginative work that adds fresh layers of fear to Dracula, creates realistic water, and enhances scenery with bleeding-edge VFX.

Feature commentary with director André Øvredal and producer Bradley J. Fischer

Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo -- fifty unmarked wooden crates -- from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew.

The film stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate.

The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised), and Javier Botet (IT films, Mama).

The Last Voyage of the Demeter hits Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on October 17th.

