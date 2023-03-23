Renfield Featurette Offers a Look Inside the Upcoming Horror-Comedy

The upcoming horror-comedy Renfield has a lot to offer that audiences want to sink their teeth into, with an all-new behind-the-scenes featurette offering us a glimpse at the wild ride that will be unveiled in just a few weeks. Fans have seen the more horrifying elements of Dracula and we've also seen some comedic takes on the concept, though this featurette highlights the unique ways in which the two genres will be combined to create an entirely original blend of tones for a highly entertaining experience. Check out the Renfield featurette below before the film lands in theaters on April 14th.

Evil doesn't span eternity without a little help. In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, Rick & Morty series), based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

The film co-stars Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty), and Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus) and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Saddam, House of Sand and Fog).

Renfield is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Invincible), co-presidents Bryan Furst (Daybreakers) and Sean Furst (Daybreakers) and by Chris McKay. McKay's producing partner Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, The Tomorrow War) will executive produce.

While getting to see Nicolas Cage play the iconic Dracula, the actor himself has already braced audiences that the experience assuredly focuses much more on the titular character.

"Well, first of all, I don't know how you say no to Dracula, but two things come to mind," Cage shared with Collider of what audiences can expect from the film. "One, he's a character that's been done well many times and then been done poorly many times. So you want to be on the side of doing something well. And also you want to be on the side of doing something fresh and something that pops."

He continued, "To me, because the movie's really not about me, Dracula rather, I don't have a lot of screen time. It's really Nick Hoult's movie, and it's about Renfield. I didn't have the time, like the two-hour narrative to really dig deep into Dracula's pathos per se. It's not that. But I did have enough screen time to be able to try to develop a pop-art style to the character that hopefully will be a nice contribution to the other performers that have done it, that have had their take on this legendary character in both literature and cinema."

Renfield lands in theaters on April 14th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!