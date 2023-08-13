Stephen King Praises New Horror Movie as "Throat-Ripping Good Time"

Universal is getting ready to release their next major monster-related horror film with the upcoming The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and it looks pretty frightening. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Last Voyage of the Demeter has one of the most horrific Dracula designs and makes him look like a primal atrocity. Reviews for the film have been as horrifying as the Dracula reimagining looks, which probably won't bode well for it. One person that has high marks for The Last Voyage of the Demeter is horror novelist and icon, Stephen King.

Stephen King Praises The Last Voyage of the Demeter

King is considered one of the greats in the horror genre, and his opinion on things in that realm should be regarded as gospel. The author recently posted about the upcoming film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and praised the forthcoming adaptation of Dracula. In the Tweet, King wrote, "I was doubtful about THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER, but it's a throat-ripping good time. It reminded me of the best Hammer movies from the 60s and 70s." You can check out his post below.

I was doubtful about THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER, but it's a throat-ripping good time. It reminded me of the best of the Hammer movies from the 60s and 70s. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 10, 2023

What is The Last Voyage of the Demeter About?

Here's how Universal describes The Last Voyage of the Demeter: "Based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter tells the terrifying story of the merchant ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo-fifty unmarked wooden crates-from Carpathia to London. Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter features a cast that's lead by Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew. The film also stars Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship's captain and David Dastmalchian (Dune, the Ant-Man franchise) as the Demeter's first mate. The film also features Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, American Horror Story), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool films, Better Call Saul), Nikolai Nikolaeff (Stranger Things, Bruised) and Javier Botet (It films, Mama).

